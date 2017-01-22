Russia Beyond The Headlines

Bolshoi's Sleeping Beauty to be showed in movie theaters of 50 countries

January 22, 2017 TASS

The Sleeping Beauty ballet of Pyotr Tchaikovsky with choreography by Yuri Grigorovich will be broadcast on Jan. 22 from the Bolshoi Theater in movie theaters of 50 countries of the world, press service of the theater told TASS.

The Bolshoi Theater will make the first live broadcast this year starting at 6 p.m. Moscow time in cooperation with Pathe Live and Bel Air Media, the theater’s press service said. CoolConnections became the exclusive distributor of broadcasts in Russia, it added. Over a thousand of movie theaters in 50 countries of the world will participate in live broadcasts and reruns, including over 40 movie theaters in more than 30 Russian cities.

The Sleeping Beauty ballet by Marius Petipa will be broadcast with prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theater Olga Smirnova starring as Princess Aurora and principal dancer Semyon Chudin as Prince Desire.

Source: TASS

Multimedia

Kreshenie

360 video: Epiphany bathing in a hole cut in the ice

Your opinion

News

Photo of the day
Christmas Eve View More  

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook