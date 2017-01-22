Russian consulate general opens in Egypt’s Hurghada

Russia’s consulate general opened in Hurghada on Jan. 22.

"This is the first consulate general in Hurghada, and the only one in the Red Sea province," Russia’s Consul General Dzhamshed Boltayev told TASS. "For us, this is a very important event, as about 20,000 Russian citizens live in Hurghada, and we hope to offer to them consular, legal support and protection of their interests."

The consulate general is working in a test mode - four days a week. Practically every day about 10-20 people come here with different problems: no visas, no passports, or asking for some documents or for legalization.

The diplomat said, the local had been waiting for the consulate to open, as they refer this issue to returning of Russian tourists to Egypt’s resorts.

"I have said earlier, these events are not connected, as opening of the consulate general was made by the Russian government long ago in a regular way - it was an agreement between foreign ministers, and the decision was made at the level of government."

Source: TASS