Russian male biathlon team won bronze at World Cup stage in Anterselva

January 22, 2017 TASS

The Russian male biathlon team finished in the third place of the 4x7.5 km relay during the 2017 IBU (International Biathlon Union) World Cup stage, currently held in Anterselva, Italy.

The Russian team consisting of Maxim Tsvetkov, Evgeniy Garanichev, Dmitriy Malyshko and Anton Babikov finished the distance in 1 hour 14 minutes and 30.8 seconds. The winners of the race, the German team, covered the track in 1 hour 13 minutes and 57.2 seconds.

The Norwegian team finished the relay race in the second place with their final time clocked at 0.1 seconds behind Germany.

The female relay will be held on Jan. 22.

