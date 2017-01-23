Kremlin: Phone conversation between Putin and Trump under consideration

'After the telephone conversation, if the leaders believe it reasonable to decide on a personal meeting, then preparations (for it) will begin.' Source: Kremlin.ru

A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump is currently under consideration but there are no plans for their personal meeting yet, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is no information on their meeting yet. A telephone conversation is under consideration but we don’t have any more information," the Kremlin Spokesman said adding that a date for a possible telephone conversation will be agreed upon shortly. According to Peskov, Russia’s foreign ministry has been working on it. "There is a standard procedure for initiating such telephone conversations, it does not require any special contacts," Peskov explained.

"These things have not been discussed yet," he said in response to a question if Putin and Trump could hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of an international summit or an international forum. "There is no sense in considering it just yet. After the telephone conversation, if the leaders believe it reasonable to decide on a personal meeting, then preparations (for it) will begin," Peskov stressed.

Peskov said earlier in an interview with BBC that it could take months, not weeks, to arrange a meeting between the two presidents. At the same time, he emphasized Russia’s readiness to participate in such a meeting.

Source: TASS