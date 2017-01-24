Sales of luxury cars in Russia up 6.5% in 2016

Sales of luxury cars in Russia in 2016 increased by 6.5 percent and reached to 1,000 cars, according to Autostat analytical agency.

In particular, about 60 percent of the total market volume of luxury cars in the country accounted for Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class (684 cars sold). Bentley has the second place with 318 cars sold, and Rolls-Royce is in the third place with 110 cars sold.

According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB), sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia in 2016 fell by 11 percent year-on-year to 1.42 million cars. In December of last year sales dropped by 0.9 percent to 146,000 cars.

Source: TASS

