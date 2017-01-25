Russia has no illusions about possibility of new reset with U.S.

Moscow has no illusions about the possibility of a new reset in relations with the United States under President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the State Duma (lower house of parliament) on Jan.25.

"We have no illusions that there will be a new reset with the U.S., we have no naive expectations whatsoever," the minister emphasized.

"We do know that Trump is considered to be good at striking deals. However, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, too, knows how to compromise, and always for the benefit of Russia," Lavrov said.

Source: TASS