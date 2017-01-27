Putin-Trump phone talk scheduled for Jan. 28

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump plan to hold a phone conversation on Jan. 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Yes, I confirm this," Peskov said.

U.S. media reports earlier said that Trump, who was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president on Jan. 20, will hold his first phone conversation with Putin on Jan. 28.

Trump said in a Fox News interview on Jan. 26 he planned to have a phone conversation with Putin in the coming days. "He [Putin] called me after I won, but I haven’t had a discussion, but I understand we will be having a discussion soon," he said.

The U.S. leader also said that it would be mutually beneficial for Washington and Moscow to have improved ties. "I don’t know Putin, but if we can get along with Russia that’s a great thing, it’s good for Russia, it’s good for us," Trump said. "We go out together and knock the hell out of ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia]."

Source: TASS

