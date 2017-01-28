Russia Beyond The Headlines

Konchalovsky’s 'Paradise' wins Russian national Golden Eagle Award

January 28, 2017 TASS
Konchalovsky Paradise
A screenshot from Konchalovsky's 'Paradise.' Source: Outnow.ch

Paradise, a new film by world-acclaimed Russian film director Andrei Konchalovsky, has won the Russian national Golden Eagle Award in the Best Film nomination.

The award ceremony took place at the Mosfilm studios in Moscow on Jan. 27.

The film is built around the intertwining stories of three main characters during the Second World War: Russian aristocrat-emigrant and member of the French Resistance Olga (Yuliya Vysotskaya), a French collaborator Jules (Philippe Duquesne) and a high-ranking SS officer Helmut (Christian Clauss).

4 questions about Konchalovsky's ‘Paradise’
4 questions about Konchalovsky's ‘Paradise’
The world premiere of Paradise took place at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2016. Konchalovsky was awarded the Silver Lion for the best direction. In Russia, the film hit the screens on Jan. 19.

Eastablished in 2002, the Golden Eagle Award is an accolade by the National Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences of Russia to recognize the excellence of professionals in the film industry, directors, actors and writers.

Paradise’s rivals this year were Nikolay Lebedev’s Flight Crew, Nikolay’s Khomeriki’s Icebreaker, Alexei Mizgirev’s The Duelist, and Alexei Krasovsky’s Collector.

Source: Tass

Film director Andrei Konchalovsky: I have no desire to go back to Hollywood
Film director Andrei Konchalovsky: I have no desire to go back to Hollywood

Multimedia

Kreshenie

360 video: Epiphany bathing in a hole cut in the ice

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook