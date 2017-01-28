Konchalovsky’s 'Paradise' wins Russian national Golden Eagle Award

Paradise, a new film by world-acclaimed Russian film director Andrei Konchalovsky, has won the Russian national Golden Eagle Award in the Best Film nomination.

The award ceremony took place at the Mosfilm studios in Moscow on Jan. 27.

The film is built around the intertwining stories of three main characters during the Second World War: Russian aristocrat-emigrant and member of the French Resistance Olga (Yuliya Vysotskaya), a French collaborator Jules (Philippe Duquesne) and a high-ranking SS officer Helmut (Christian Clauss).

Eastablished in 2002, the Golden Eagle Award is an accolade by the National Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences of Russia to recognize the excellence of professionals in the film industry, directors, actors and writers.

Paradise’s rivals this year were Nikolay Lebedev’s Flight Crew, Nikolay’s Khomeriki’s Icebreaker, Alexei Mizgirev’s The Duelist, and Alexei Krasovsky’s Collector.

Source: Tass