MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflicts - commander

Russia’s advanced MiG-35 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum-F) fighter jet, presented on Jan. 27, has big potential for combat missions in local conflicts similar to the war in Syria, Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Viktor Bondarev told TASS.

"This is a splendid plane with remarkable characteristics, which can accomplish missions both on the ground and in the air and can subsequently be used in local Syria-like conflicts," the general said.

Russia tested many advanced aircraft in Syria, including Sukhoi Su-34 (Fullback) bombers and Su-35 (Flanker-E) fighter jets. The Russian air task force also employed Tupolev Tu-95MS (Bear) and Tu-160 (Blackjack) strategic bombers in the Syria operation for the first time, he said.

Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Bondarev earlier said the MiG-35 would become Russia’s sole light fighter jet. The plane’s flight tests started in January. As was reported earlier, the plane will be undergoing manufacturer’s tests in the Moscow Region throughout 2017.

Source: Tass