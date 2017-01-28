Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to India

Russia is ready to offer again its advanced Mikoyan MiG-35 fighter jet to India, Russian Vice-Premier Dmitry Rogozin said on Jan. 27.

A military and industrial conference will be held in India in spring to discuss the deliveries, repairs and maintenance of Russian weapons, and also the efforts to set up joint ventures as part of the "Make in India" concept, the vice-premier said.

"In this connection, we’re also ready to offer this machine [MiG-35] for the Indian Air Force. No doubt, the talk will be about this," Rogozin said.

Russia’s United Aircraft-Building Corporation held an international presentation of the most advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in the Moscow Region on Jan. 27. The plane’s flight tests began on Jan. 26.

The MiG-35 was among the bids at India’s MMRCA tender for the delivery of 126 fighter planes. At that time, Russia lost to France’s serial-produced Dassault Rafale. However, after many years of negotiations, India decided to limit the purchase of French aircraft to 36 machines.

Source: Tass