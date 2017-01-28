Trump, Putin to talk by telephone at 12pm Washington time

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a telephone conversation at 12:00 Washington time (20:00 Moscow time) on Jan. 28, the White House said.

No further details regarding the telephone conversation were provided.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian and U.S. leaders would have a telephone conversation on Jan. 28, adding that no detailed discussion of the accrued issues should be expected.

"It is going to be the first telephone contact after President Trump has taken office. Naturally, it is hard to expect substantive contacts on the whole range of issues," Peskov told the media. "Let us be patient and wait."

He kept quiet about which most crucial issues Putin and Trump might discuss.

Source: Tass