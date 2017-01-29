National Anti-Terror Committee confirms three militants killed in Dagestan

Russia's National Anti-Terror Committee confirmed three militants were killed in the North Caucasus' Dagestan during a special operation on Jan. 29.

"Security authorities have received information - in a private house in Khasavyurt’s Keldysh Street was sheltering a group of armed people, involved in crimes of terrorist character," the Committee’s information center said.

A security alert was announced in the city at 08:20 am.

"Russia's FSB blocked a house, where armed bandits sheltered, local residents were evacuated." the Committee said. "To the demand to lay arms and surrender, the criminals opened fire."

No losses among servicemen or civilians, the Committee added.

The house is being searched now. Identification continues.

Source: Tass

