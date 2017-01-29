Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russian women’s hockey team defeats U.S. in Universiade starting game

January 29, 2017 TASS
Russian women hockey team
Russian women hockey team during the match with U.S. team. Source: Press photo / The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF)

The Russian team of women’s ice hockey defeated the U.S. with the score 7:1 at the Universiade in Kazakhstan’s Almaty on Sunday.

The Russian and U.S. teams are in Group B along with the Japanese team.

The Universiade’s opening ceremony is due on Jan. 29 at 4:00 pm Moscow time.

Next Universiade is due in Krasnoyarsk in 2019. 

Source: Tass

