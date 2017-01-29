Russian women’s hockey team defeats U.S. in Universiade starting game

Russian women hockey team during the match with U.S. team. Source: Press photo / The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF)

The Russian team of women’s ice hockey defeated the U.S. with the score 7:1 at the Universiade in Kazakhstan’s Almaty on Sunday.

The Russian and U.S. teams are in Group B along with the Japanese team.

The Universiade’s opening ceremony is due on Jan. 29 at 4:00 pm Moscow time.

Next Universiade is due in Krasnoyarsk in 2019.

Source: Tass