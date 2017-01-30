Putin mourns victims of Quebec City mosque shooting

In a telegram of condolences to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the terrorist attack in Quebec City cruel and cynical.

"The killing of people who got together for a prayer at a mosque shocks with its cruelty and cynicism," says a telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

The Russian president wished a speedy recovery to all injured in the attack. "Please convey words of heartfelt sympathy and support to the families of the dead, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all who were injured," Putin said.

A shooting at a mosque in Quebec City occurred during night prayers on Jan. 29. Two unidentified masked people opened fire when several dozen people were inside the mosque.

According to Canadian media, six people were killed and eight were wounded in the attack.

The Canadian prime minister condemned the shooting as a "terrorist attack" and "senseless violence".

Source: Tass