Mercedes recalls more than 3,000 Sprinter minibuses from Russia

Mercedes-Benz RUS, the Russian dealer of Mercedes carmaker, recalls 3,236 Sprinter Classic (909) minibuses from Russia, the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) said on Jan. 31.

According to the agency, the company recalls vehicles that were sold from February 2016 to December 2016.

"The reason for the recall of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Classic vehicles (909) is the likelihood of wear of the front wheel center. Such a defect may seriously worsen driving performance and response of vehicle," the agency said.

As part of a recall service the company will inspect the vehicles and reinstall steering column universal joint, if necessary.

All repairs will be performed free of charge for owners.

Source: Tass