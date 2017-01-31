Moscow expects growing wave of tourists from China

The Russian capital is preparing to welcome more tourists from China this year marking the 100th anniversary of the October Revolution, deputy head of Moscow’s department for sport and tourism Konstantin Goryainov told TASS on Jan. 31.

"This year more tourists are expected from China on occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Revolution. This is very important for them, they go on a special ‘red’ route and Moscow is among four cities that are linked with this route," the official said.

"If last year some 500,000 Chinese citizens visited Moscow, this time their number will grow," Goryainov said.

Moscow’s authorities expect that the total number of tourists visiting the capital will exceed 18 million in 2017. Next year, this number will reach 20 million. Last year, some 17.5 million tourists came to Moscow.

Chinese citizens have become one of the largest groups of tourists visiting Russia.

Source: Tass