Presidential aide calls for U.S. companies to increase presence at SPIEF

Russia’s presidential aide Yuri Ushakov has called American businesses to increase their presence at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017) in order to restore trade and economic ties between the countries through a dialogue with Russian colleagues.

"If we take a look at the way business circles perceive (the current situation regarding the relations between Russia and the U.S.), it remains unchanged as they advocate restoration and expansion of ties," he said. "The U.S. virtually remained on the Russian market, while American representatives have been actively participating in St. Petersburg forum over the past years," Ushakov added.

"Probably this year it is worth increasing the level of presence of both American companies and our (Russian) companies operating in the U.S. market, at the forum this year, and use this brainstorming to find more ways to boost trade turnover and expand the trade and economic cooperation," presidential aide said.

According to Ushakov, during the telephone call between presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on Jan. 28, when the two leaders discussed the issue of trade and economic cooperation they both admitted that it is necessary to assume measures to mend the situation.

This year St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on July 1-3.

Source: Tass

