Twenty federations clear Russian athletes for 2018 Paralympics qualifiers

Twenty international sports federations have granted permission for Russian Paralympians to compete in the qualifying competitions for the 2018 Winter Paralympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang, a senior Russian Paralympic official said on Feb. 2.

"The World Curling Federation as well as 19 more federations have granted access for our athletes," Pavel Rozhkov, the first vice president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), said.

"They (Paralympians) are taking part in the European and world championships and are taking part in the qualifying competitions," Rozhkov, who is also the chairman of the RPC Executive Board, added.

The IPC (International Paralympic Committee) Governing Board announced its decision on Jan. 30 to keep the Russian athletes suspended from taking part in the qualifying competitions for the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games.

Source: Tass