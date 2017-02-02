Russia Beyond The Headlines

Twenty federations clear Russian athletes for 2018 Paralympics qualifiers

February 2, 2017 TASS

Twenty international sports federations have granted permission for Russian Paralympians to compete in the qualifying competitions for the 2018 Winter Paralympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang, a senior Russian Paralympic official said on Feb. 2.

"The World Curling Federation as well as 19 more federations have granted access for our athletes," Pavel Rozhkov, the first vice president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), said.

"They (Paralympians) are taking part in the European and world championships and are taking part in the qualifying competitions," Rozhkov, who is also the chairman of the RPC Executive Board, added.

The IPC (International Paralympic Committee) Governing Board announced its decision on Jan. 30 to keep the Russian athletes suspended from taking part in the qualifying competitions for the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games.

Source: Tass

Multimedia

Russian zhdun

Russians turn Dutch sculpture into online meme

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook