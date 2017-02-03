Lukashenko accuses Russia of violating border agreement

Russia has violated bilateral border agreement, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Feb. 3 at a meeting with representatives of the public and reporters.

"We made agreements on transparent borders in 1995 and later, we were going to establish a Union State. Just imagine: there are some interstate relations, some agreements. And all of a sudden a minister, even be it a powerful one, connected to the FSB and all, with one stroke of a pen puts an end to all the agreements. How can it be?" Lukashenko said.

According to him, Russia’s decision to introduce controls on the border with Belarus is another political hotshot.

On Feb. 2, the Belarusian foreign ministry said that Moscow had not sent prior notice of its decision to establish border controls. "Despite all agreements concerning border protection and border crossing, Russia has taken a decision to restore controls on the Belarusian border without prior notice," head of the press service of the Belarusian foreign ministry Maria Vanshina elaborated.

Source: Tass