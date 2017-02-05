Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russia disclaims reports of five Russians killed in Syria

February 5, 2017 TASS
Al Jazeera reports five Russian servicemen dead in Syria.
Russia and US
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov gives a press briefing at the National Defense Management Center in Moscow. Source: Ria Novosti/Alexander Vilf

Russian Defense Ministry disclaimed media reports of five servicemen being killed in Syria.

The report of the Al Jazeera television channel about the death of Russian military in Syria is false, all Russian servicemen in the Syria are well, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Feb. 5. 

"The reports of Qatar’s Al Jazeera’s television channel about the death of Russian military in Syria are another falsifying," he said. "All the Russian military, who are in the Syrian Arab Republic, are alive, healthy and continue carrying out assigned tasks," the general said. 

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported five Russian servicemen died near Syria’s Tartus.

Source: TASS

Read more: Russian Navy brings the big guns to the Mediterranean>>>

Multimedia

Demining Aleppo

Seek and destroy: Russian sappers demine Aleppo

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook