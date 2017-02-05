Trawler with 9 fishermen loses way in Barents Sea

The Murmanryba rescue boat that is on duty in the Barents Sea has been sent to rescue the trawler with nine fishermen. Photo: The Barents Sea. Source: Lori Images

The Altai trawler owned by the Murmansk-based Putina company has lost way in the eastern part of the Barents Sea, a spokesman for local rescue service said on Feb. 5.

"The ship’s main engine has failed," the spokesman said.

The Murmanryba rescue boat that is on duty in the Barents Sea has been sent to rescue the trawler with nine fishermen. After the rescue boat reaches the trawler it will tow it to the port of Murmansk, presumably by the morning of Feb. 6.

Contact with the distressed trawler has not been lost. The ship has a reserve of food and drinking water. The weather in the Barents Sea is calm, so the rescue operation is expected to proceed smoothly.

Source: TASS