Diplomat: Russia seeks to build cooperation with the U.S. in war on terror

U.S. President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017. Source: Reuters

Moscow seeks to build cooperation with Washington in the war against international terrorism, Russian Deputy Foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Security Index Journal issued by the PIR-Center. However, in his words, Russia is not ready to make forecasts concerning any possible agreements in this sphere.

"Of course, we hope that we would be able to build cooperation in combating international terrorism," the Russian diplomat said. "During his elections campaign, (U.S. President Donald) Trump said that international terrorism was the main problem that Syria had been facing, since the country had become a terrorist stronghold. We agree with that."

"But it is yet to be found what we will achieve in reality," Ryabkov stressed.

According to him, during a telephone conversation held on Jan. 28, the leaders of Russia and the U.S. agreed that "much depends on the two countries as far as maintaining global security, combating dangerous challenges, particularly terrorism, and solving acute regional problems go."

"Moscow is ready for a full-scale discussion on global security including the strategic stability issues, we are also ready to solve pressing regional problems. But this discussion can be fruitful only in case the U.S. will act based on the principles of mutual respect of interests and undiminished security," the Russian deputy foreign minister stated.

Source: TASS

