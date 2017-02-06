Kremlin awaits apology from Fox News over 'killer' comment

The Kremlin is waiting for apologies from the television network Fox News, whose studio

host called Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'killer', presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"We believe that such a statement by the Fox News host was insulting and impermissible. We would prefer to hear apologies addressed to the president from such a respectable television

network," Peskov said.

He avoided commenting on Trump’s response to the interviewer’s remark.

According to earlier reports as Trump was interviewed on Fox News, the TV host in one of the questions about U.S.-Russian relations called Putin a "killer." Trump replied, "We’ve got a

lot of killers. What, do you think our country’s so innocent..? I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not."

Source: TASS

