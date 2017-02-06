Russia increases spending on 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations by $324 mln

Russia has increased spending on the 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations by 19.1 billion rubles

($324 million), according to information posted on the official legal information website on Feb. 6.

Expenditures on the program’s implementation have been raised from 619.7 billion rubles ($10.5 billion at the current exchange rate) to 638.8 billion rubles (about $10.8 billion),

according to the document.

A total of 350.5 billion rubles ($5.9 billion) will be allocated from the federal budget and 92.2 billion rubles (about $1.6 billion) from regional budgets while 196 billion rubles (around $3.3 billion) will be spent by organizations.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournaments after the country clinched the bid, following the final vote at the FIFA Executive Committee in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bids from England, Portugal and Spain, in addition to a joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15.

Source: Tass