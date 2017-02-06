Russian court passes first ever verdict on failure to report a crime

"The convict knew that his acquaintance had undergone training at a militants’ camp and later joined terrorists’ illegal armed formations. However, he did not report to law-enforcement bodies." Source: Donat Sorokin / TASS

A district court in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan has passed the first ever

verdict in Russia on count of a failure to report a crime and fined a local resident for 70,000 rubles ($1,185), the regional prosecutor’s office told TASS on Feb. 6.

Local resident Ulugbek Gafurov has been penalized under new article 206.6 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Failure to Report a Crime").

"The convict knew that his acquaintance had undergone training at a militants’ camp and later joined terrorists’ illegal armed formations. However, he did not report to law-enforcement bodies," the prosecutor’s office said.

The criminal case has been opened on the basis of the case files of the regional branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the regional prosecutor’s office said.

The new article on the failure to report a crime was included in Russia’s Criminal Code in 2016 after the national parliament passed amendments to the package of anti-terrorist

laws (the so-called Yarovaya anti-terror package).

