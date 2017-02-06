Two documents on Syria ceasefire control prepared by Russia - official

Russian has prepared two documents to control the ceasefire in Syria, deputy chief of

the main operations directorate of the Russian General Staff, Major General Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, told reporters on Feb. 6.

"One of the documents is a protocol to the agreement on cessation of hostilities which regulates ceasefire terms, liabilities of the sides on ensuring humanitarian access, exchange of forcibly kept people and other details," he said.

"Apart from that, we have drafted regulations on reconciled settlements and regions. We think this document will make it possible to swiftly stabilize the situation in blocked Syrian

regions where the opposition has signed ceasefire agreements, in particular, in Eastern Ghouta, in the area of Wadi Barada and other such regions," the Russian military official said.

According to Gadzhimagomedov, these are "complicated documents which require agreement both with the Syrian government and the opposition." "But we hope they will be

finalized by the next meeting," he added.

Source: TASS