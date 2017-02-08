Russia to finance UN-led hurricane relief programs in Cuba

Russia will finance UN-led relief efforts in Cuba, hit by the devastating Hurricane Matthew last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"As part of participation in international efforts to clear the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Matthew that had hit Cuba, the Russian government has decided to finance water supply and sanitation projects of the UN Development Programme and UNICEF in Cuba," the ministry said in a statement.

"The decision to help Cuba was made as part of Russia’s state policies in assisting international development. We expect that Russia’s support will help to boost the Russian-Cuban relations and partnership with UN development organizations," it said.

The UNDP leads projects to clear the rubble and restore infrastructure. "It is planned to produce construction materials straight on the site from the rubble obtained while clearing the debris, allowing not only to dispose of the rubble and get construction materials needed for reconstruction, including of residential areas, but also to create jobs and means of subsistence for the local population," the ministry said.

UNICEF is engaged in efforts to purify drinking water and ensure water supplies to healthcare facilities. "Measures are being taken to normalize sanitary and hygiene in houses and objects of social importance. In total, more than 300,000 residents of the affected regions will benefit from projects in water delivery, sanitation and hygiene," the statement reads.

Source: TASS