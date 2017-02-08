Warships of Russia’s naval task force return home after Syria mission

The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky has returned to Russia from the Mediterranean Sea, the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Feb. 8.

The warship will anchor in the roadstead in the Kola Bay near Severomorsk in northwest Russia, the press office said.

The Pyotr Veliky will be later joined by the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which is part of the Northern Fleet’s naval task force that performed anti-terror missions off Syria, the press office said.

"At the concluding stage of the voyage in distant waters, the warships practiced some missions at sea ranges in the Barents Sea. On Feb. 3, the aircraft and helicopters of the aircraft carrier naval task force returned to their home aerodrome Severomorsk-3," the Defense Ministry said.

Source: TASS