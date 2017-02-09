French hoteliers looking at opening hotels in Russia’s Far East

The government of Russia’s Far Eastern Magadan region has promised French AccorHotels to help open hotels in the region.

"We are ready to offer all possible assistance in establishing partner contacts, allocating land plots and obtaining permits. Promoting the region as a tourism destination is one of our priorities. The region can boast a lot of attractions and interesting places but we have no brand-name hotels in Magadan and in the popular resort town of Talaya, and it is a constraining factor for developing tourism in region," Magadan region governor Vladimir Pecheny said at a meeting with hoteliers on Feb. 9.

Alexis Delaroff, AccorHotels' Chief Operating Officer for Russia, said his company is not an investor but a hotel manager and invites all those interested to open hotels under a franchise agreement with AccorHotels.

"We are looking for business people who want to invest money into the hotel business. We offer them franchise agreements, oversee compliance with the standards, and manage hotels. The most acceptable option for Magadan would be an economy class hotel Ibis," he said.

According to Delaroff, representatives of the company have already visited Vladivostok, Kamchatka, the Republic of Yakutia. The next stopover will be in Blagoveshchensk. AccordHotels is a big European operator of hotels and restaurants. It manages about 4,000 hotels across the globe. In Russia, the company has about 40 hotels.

According to earlier reports, a project of the Talaya tourist and recreational hub in the village of Talaya in the Magadan region will form the core of a would-be territory of accelerated development of the same name. Relevant documents are now being prepared, the regional government said.

Source: TASS