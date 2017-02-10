Kremlin: Russia, U.S. need 'update' in dialog on strategic security issues

Reuters reported citing its own sources that, during his telephone conversation with Putin, Trump denounced the New START Treaty. Source: AFP

Russia and the United States will need to "update" their stances in the dialog on strategic security issues, Russian Presidential Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Feb. 10.

Thus he commented on media reports asserting that Donald Trump criticized the New START Treaty in his phone conversation with his Vladimir Putin, on Jan. 28.

Peskov declined to comment on these reports. "I cannot confirm this," he said. "We told everything we believed was necessary after the telephone conversation. I have nothing more to add."

When asked about the prospects for extending this treaty after it expires, Peskov said. "That depends on the stance of our American partners and will require contacts on that score, so I would not outline any stances now. We had a break in the dialogue on strategic security issues, so we need some kind of updated information on the (the parties’) stances against the backdrop of this break."

Reuters earlier reported citing its own sources that, during his telephone conversation with Putin, Trump denounced the New START Treaty. "Trump then told Putin the treaty was one of several bad deals negotiated by the Obama administration, saying that New START favored Russia," Reuters said.

When Putin raised the possibility of extending the 2010 treaty, Trump paused to ask his aides what the treaty was, according to the sources interviewed by Reuters. The New START treaty was signed by the Russian and U.S. presidents on April 8, 2010, in Prague. The treaty’s duration is ten years.

