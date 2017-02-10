Moscow air defense system successfully undergoes snap check

The air defense system of Moscow and the Central industrial area showed its efficiency during the drills, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Feb. 10.

"During the snap combat readiness check of the Russian Aerospace Forces, all the air targets that performed maneuvers in the zone of responsibility of the air defense system and missile defense system and simulated flights of fighter jets, drones and cruise missiles of a simulated enemy, were intercepted in due time and ‘destroyed,’" the ministry said.

There were more than 150 air targets, the press service said. The units involved in the check showed a high level of training and the ability to perform tasks efficiently. The aircraft, helicopters, antiaircraft missile systems and mobile radar stations are returning to their permanent base. Overall, the check, held by decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 7-9, involved about 45,000 troops and around 1,700 pieces of military hardware, including 150 aircraft and 200 antiaircraft missile systems.

Source: TASS