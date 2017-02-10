Russian ambassador to U.S.: Lavrov and Tillerson can meet in coming weeks

Rex Tillerson testifies before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee during the confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 11, 2017. U.S. Source: Xinhua/Global Look Press

A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, can take place in the coming weeks, Russian Ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"I do not rule out, and I am even confident that a meeting between the two ministers may take place in the coming weeks. When everything is ready, this will be announced. It will be a good start for the general process of developing dialogue and relations," he said.

Source: TASS