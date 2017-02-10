Russian Defense Ministry: 6 more settlements join Syria ceasefire

Six more settlements in Syria have joined the ceasefire in the past 24 hours, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin posted on the Russian defense ministry’s official website on Feb. 9.

"During the day, six agreements on joining the ceasefire were signed," covering three settlements in Damascus province, and three in Hama province, the center said.

Thus, the number of populated localities that have joined the reconciliation process has reached 1,212. According to the bulletin, the number of armed units stating their commitment to the ceasefire agreement has reached 110.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on Dec. 30, 2016. Russia and Turkey act as the ceasefire guarantors. The ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State. Russia has reported seven ceasefire violations in Syria in the past day, all in Latakia province, the bulletin said. Turkish officers have fixed five ceasefire violations, - two in Aleppo province, two in Idlib province and one in Homs province.

The Russian side does not confirm them, the bulletin said. The bulletin also said that the Syrian government troops regained control over 41.6 square kilometers during the day. All in all, an overall 1,336.7 square kilometers have been liberated sinceJanuary 1, it said.

The number of settlements liberated by the Syrian government troops from militants of Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) since Jan. 1, has grown to 40, the bulletin added.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on Feb. 23, 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.

Source: TASS