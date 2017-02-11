Russia delivers humanitarian aid to some 6,300 Syrians in past 24 hours

The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria has carried out seven humanitarian missions to reach out to some 6,300 Syrians.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria has conducted seven humanitarian missions to hand out 3.8 metric tons of bread, 3,000 portions of hot meals and 400 grocery sets," the center said in a statement.

"Humanitarian assistance was delivered to 6,300 civilians. The overall weight of humanitarian cargo stood at 6.2 metric tons," the statement reads.

Russian planes also airdropped 20.6 metric tons of food, provided by the UN, to the city of Deir ez-Zor. The city has been effectively under siege by Islamic State militants, leaving supplies to be delivered solely by air.

In total, Russia delivered more than 160 metric tons of humanitarian cargo to Syrians since the start of 2017.

Source: TASS