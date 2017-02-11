Russian charity fund delivers over 200 kg of medicines for Syrian kids

The Fair Aid foundation, also known as the Dr. Liza fund, has delivered more than 200 kilograms of medicines for children undergoing treatment in the Tishreen University Hospital in Syria’s Latakia.

The cargo was delivered to the Khmeimim airbase by a Russian Defense Ministry plane.

"We delivered here humanitarian cargo for patients of the Tishreen University Hospital, for children who are undergoing treatment in the general medical division and the special care nursery," an aide to the organization’s executive director, Natalya Avilova, said. "We delivered 12 types of medicines weighting more than 200 kilograms in total."

The spokeswoman added that the medicines delivered from Russia are in particular demand in Syria due to Western sanctions.

"We had to intervene because they have wonderful doctors and other specialists, they have enough equipment to perform basic surgeries, but they have no medicines. There are medicines that are not available to them because of sanctions," the official said. "More children can be treated and more lives can be saved if medicines of vital importance are delivered here in time."

According to Avilova, the Fair Aid delivery continues the project started by the foundation’s late founder, Yelizaveta Glinka, also known as Dr. Liza. Glinka died in an airplane crash over the Black Sea on Dec. 25, 2016 as she was flying to Syria with humanitarian aid for the warn-torn country’s hospitals.

The Tishreen University Hospital is one of the biggest in the province of Latakia and can accept up to 800 patients at once.

Doctor Odai Joni, who finished his postgraduate studies in Russia and has worked in Syria for more than 20 years, said that aid comes only from Russia.

"As long as I work here, I see only Russian aid. No one else helps. A delegation from the UK arrived once, they came in, looked, smiled and left. That’s all," the doctor said.

Source: TASS