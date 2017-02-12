Russia Beyond The Headlines

Putin congratulates Steinmeier on his election as Germany's President

February 12, 2017 TASS
Putin 'confident' Steinmeier will help promote bilateral relations.
Vladimir Putin
The Russian head of state expressed confidence that Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s activities as German president will help promote the development of Russia-Germany relations. Source: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Germany’s former Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his election as the President of Germany and invited him to visit Russia, the Kremlin press service said on its website on Feb. 12.

In his congratulatory telegram, "the Russian head of state expressed confidence that Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s activities as German president will help promote the development of Russia-Germany relations, efficient cooperation in various spheres for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries and in the interests of strengthening stability and security on the European continent and in the entire world," the press release said.

"Vladimir Putin reiterated commitment to continue constructive dialogue on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda and invited Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Russia at any time convenient for him," the message said.

Source: TASS

