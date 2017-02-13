Russia hopes U.S. delegation will come to Astana meeting on Syria

Russia hopes the U.S. delegation will come to the meeting on Syria due to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, said on Feb. 13.

"We hope that U.S. representatives will come as observers," he said. "Last time the meeting was attended by the ambassador. I believe our American partners will decide now."

Russia’s delegation to the Syria meeting on Feb. 15-16 will be led by president’s special envoy for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev. "We will have the same delegation as for the first Astana meeting on Jan. 23-24," Bogdanov said.​

Source: TASS

Read more: Russia takes center stage as arbiter of peace in Syria