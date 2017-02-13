Russian-natives surround mix engineers win Grammy Award

Nikolai Didenko as count Rodolfo in a scene from La Sonnambula opera during the dress rehearsal. Source: Sergei Karpov/TASS

Surround mix engineers Dmitriy Lipay and his son Alexander, originating from Russia, won a Grammy in the Best Surround Sound Album category for the Dutilleux: Sur La Mee Accord; Les Citations; Mystere De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement album by Ludovic Morlot and the Seattle Symphony.

Famous Polish conductor Krzystof Penderecki received a Grammy award in the Best Choral Performance category for the Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 album, recorded by the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and the Warsaw Philharmonic Choir.

Russian opera singer Nikolai Didenko also participated, however, according to the rules of the Grammys, the award is given only to the conductor and the choir director.

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, nominated for a Grammy award in Best Classical Solo Vocal Album category for her Verismo album, has lost to Ian Bostridge (the Shakespeare Songs album).

The 59th Grammy Awards Ceremony was held in Los Angeles on Feb. 12.

Source: TASS