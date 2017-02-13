Seven more Syrian settlements join cessation of hostilities

The overall number of Syrian settlement that have joined the reconciliation process has reached 1,238. Source: Reuters

Seven populated localities in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Damascus and Latakia have joined ceasefire in the past day, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily news bulletin on Feb. 13.

"During the day, agreements on joining cessation of hostilities were signed with seven settlements, namely Arawda, Al Karama and Skalbiya in the province of Hama, Bala al-Kadima, Al Zamaniya and Beit Nayem in the province of Damascus, and Benjaro in the province of Latakia," the center said.

The overall number of Syrian settlement that have joined the reconciliation process has reached 1,238, as follows from the bulletin. Apart from that, according to the bulletin, Syria’s government troops regained control of an area of 6.5 square kilometers during the day. In all, an overall area of 1,399.4 square kilometers has been liberated since Jan. 1, 2017.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on Dec. 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have joined the agreement.

Russia and Turkey act as the ceasefire guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

