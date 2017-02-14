Kremlin: no Russian role in cyber attacks on Macron’s campaign

Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov: "Any accusations against the official Moscow of alleged involvement (in these attacks) are absurd." Source: ZUMA Press/Global Look Press

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called absurd the accusations against Russia’s authorities of their alleged role in cyber attacks on the campaign headquarters of En Marche (Forward) movement of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

"There can be no talk about any sort of complicity of the official Moscow in these attacks, whether they took place or not," Peskov told reporters.

"Any accusations against the official Moscow of alleged involvement (in these attacks) are absurd," he stressed. Peskov noted that Kremlin had the same stance on the accusations of Washington.

"We had and have no plans of interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries, moreover in their electoral processes," he stressed.

"The official Moscow has never dealt with this and is not planning to do this in the future or put up with things when someone is trying to meddle in our own affairs from outside," Peskov said.

Earlier, Secretary General Richard Ferrand of the En Marche (Forward) movement said the campaign headquarters was hit by cyber attacks emanating from Russia.

He told Europe 1 radio that some Russian mass media outlets were spreading "false reports" about the movement every day. Macron’s campaign site and databases were being hit by "hundreds if not thousands" of attacks from locations inside Russia, Ferrand claimed, giving no particular evidence. Macron became the target of these attacks as he calls for a strong Europe that stands up to Russia, while other candidates are more "friendly" to Moscow, he said.

Source: TASS