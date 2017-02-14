Stoltenberg says plans to meet Lavrov during Munich Security Conference

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of a meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers, that he would meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

"I will meet foreign minister Lavrov when I go to Munich. We have met before on the margins of the Munich Security conference and, I think, that provides a useful platform to continue dialog with Russia," he said.

The Munich Security Conference will be held on Feb. 17-19. Over 500 politicians, businessmen, representatives of the scientific community and human rights organizations from all over the world are expected to take part in the conference. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Source: TASS