Lavrov to meet with NATO chief Stoltenberg in Munich on Feb. 17

February 15, 2017 TASS
The NATO logo statue
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Munich. Source: EPA / Vostock-photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Munich on Feb. 17, the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakahrova, said on Feb. 15.

"Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with the NATO Secretary General on the sidelines of the Munich security conference," Zakharova said, adding that the minister may also meet with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

She also said that Lavrov will hold bilateral meetings in Munich with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

