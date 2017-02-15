Russia committed to its international obligations under INF Treaty - Peskov

Russia remains committed to its international obligations, including under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 15.

"No one has officially accused Russia of violating the INF," the spokesman said. "Russia remained and remains committed to its international obligations, including under the treaty you mentioned," Peskov told journalists.

The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on an article in The New York Times, which cited sources in the U.S. administration to claim that Russia had violated the treaty. "You mentioned some information completely depersonalized," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The New York Times reported that Russia had alleged deployed a fully combat-capable unit of ground-based "surface-to-surface" cruise missiles that American officials said violated the landmark arms control treaty.

The INF Treaty banned all U.S. and Russian land-based ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 1,000 and 5,500 kilometers and ranges between 500 and 1,000 kilometers.

Source: TASS