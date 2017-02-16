Rosatom to build Nuclear Science and Technologies Center in Zambia

Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and Zambia signed an intergovernmental agreement on construction of a Nuclear Science and Technologies Center, TASS reports on Feb. 16 from the document signing ceremony.

The agreement stipulates construction of a Center based on a multipurpose double-circuit research reactor with power up to 10 MW, equipped with laboratories and functional systems for scientific research.

"We achieved signing of the intergovernmental agreement in short terms - this is just a start of our big job related to creation of an actually new industry in Russia. Many plans and joint projects are onward. The research reactor will be in the core of these project and I highly hope it will give an impetus to a new technology level in the country: in staff training, preparation of technologies and the whole cycle of both research and practical activities. Furthermore, this is a good commercial project," Chief Executive Officer of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev said after document signing.

The Center will make possible to do research in radiobiology sphere and establish production of radioisotopes in Zambia for wide application in cancer diagnostics and treatment. It will also service for staff training for the local nuclear industry.