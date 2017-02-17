Russian athletes ready to return Olympic medals after doping retests

Russian track and field athletes must return a total of 23 Olympic medals following a series of retests of their doping samples collected at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Games. Source: Reuters

A number of Russian track and field athletes, whose results were annulled following a series of positive doping retests ordered by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), expressed intentions to return their Olympic medals, an official with the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), told TASS on Feb. 17.

"We are working with athletes, who were ordered to return their Olympic medals," Alexander Parkin, the head of the ARAF anti-doping committee, said.

"We have addressed the athletes on this issue in a statement posted (yesterday) on our website and some of them have already replied." "The whole situation is not as bad as it is described by media or social networks," he said.

"We already have several athletes, who are ready to return Olympic medals and their names will be announced later."

The ARAF announced in its statement on Feb. 16 that all Russian track and field athletes, who failed to return medals as it was required earlier by the IOC based on their disqualifications, would not be listed in the national team.

The Russian athletics federation added that Russian track and field athletes must return a total of 23 Olympic medals following a series of retests of their doping samples collected at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Games.

