Iraq hopes to strengthen strategic partnership with Russia - president

Iraq hopes to strengthen strategic partnership with Russia in a number of spheres, the administration of the Iraqi president said on Feb. 19 after President Fuad Masum’s meeting with a Russian delegation led by Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

"The sides discussed issues of expanding political, military and economic cooperation, as well as issues of Russian investments into the Iraqi economy and oil sector," the administration said in a press statement.

"The president reiterated that the republic is interested in ensuring bigger contribution of Russian companies to the development of the country’s agrarian, industrial and oil sectors."

The president pledged Baghdad would ensure all necessary conditions for that. As concerns anti-terrorist efforts, the Iraqi leader stressed the importance of "information exchange and coordination with Iraq to exterminate Islamic States and its cells outside Iraq which pose a threat to the region and the entire world.

The Russian diplomat thanked the Iraqi president for "outstanding interest to the development of relations between the states."