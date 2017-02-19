Russian MIG corporation plans to sell MIG-35 fighter jets to Middle East

A new multi-role Russian MiG-35 fighter is displayed during its international presentation at the MiG plant in Lukhovitsy outside Moscow, Jan. 27, 2017. Source: Reuters

Russia’s MiG corporation, incorporated into United Aircraft Corporation, or UAC, plans to sell its new-generation MiG-35 fighter jets on the Middle Eastern markets, MiG’s Director General Ilya Tarasenko said on Feb. 19.

"MiG plans to promote its MiG-35 fighter jets in the Middle East. These aircraft may satisfy the region’s demand in terms of both the flying range and other characteristics. We plan to market the Mig-35 in the Middle East," he told TASS on the sidelines of the IDEX 2017 international defense exhibition.

MiG-35 is the latest Russian multipurpose fighter jet of generation 4+++. It is a development of the serial combat MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 aircraft. It has upgraded flight characteristics, the latest onboard radio-electronic equipment, and a wide range of guided air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons. Flight tests of MiG-35 began on Jan. 26 and its international presentation took place in Moscow region the next day. On Feb. 16 the UAC said a contract for the supply of two fighter jets in 2017-2018 was signed.