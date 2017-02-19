Russian plant to build yacht for Fedor Konyukhov’s round-the-globe record

A shipbuilding plant in Russia’s Yaroslavl will build a high-speed yacht for a record round-the-globe voyage of well-known adventurer Fedor Konyukhov, the plant’s press service said on Feb.19.

"The yacht should be the biggest in the world - 75 meters long and top quick - its speed should be 42knots (77km) an hour, and it should be prepared to any storms in the ocean," the press service said. The yacht would be called The Admiral Fedor Ushakov.

"We are quite capable of making the yacht for an extreme voyage," the plant’s Director General Oleg Belkov said. "At the first stage, we shall present to Fedor Konyukhov the vessel’s architecture, and then will prepare documents for the defense ministry."

Beginning of the building will be in 2017. Within one year, the plant will make a project, will build the hull of aluminum, and will choose top resistant material for the head. Later on, the vessel will be transported to the Black Sea, where it will receive 37-meter masts and necessary equipment. After the round-the-globe expedition, the Russian Navy will use the vessel for training.

Konyukhov was ordained as a Russian Orthodox priest in December 2010 and has some 50 spectacular exploits to his name. Among them, two ascents to Mount Everest, treks to the highest peaks of all other continents, and rowing across the Atlantic alone for 46 days. Other adventures include dog sleighing for 16 days across an 800-kilometer stretch in Greenland, single-handedly travelling around Antarctica and rowing solo on a 159-day Pacific passage. In July, the traveler finished the round the globe voyage on a balloon as he landed in West Australia.