Churkin’s death is big loss, says Russia’s mission to UN Geneva office

The sudden death of Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin is a big loss, Russia’s mission to the United Nations office in Geneva and other Geneva-based international organizations said on Feb. 20.

"We are mourning over the tragic death of Ambassador Vitaly Churkin who represented Russia in New York. It is a big loss. We offer our condolences to his family," the mission said on its Twitter account.

Vitaly Churkin died in New York on Feb. 20, a day before his 65th birthday. The Russian foreign ministry said he had died while performing his duties.

"We offer sincere condolences to the family of Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin."

Churkin was born in Moscow on Feb. 21, 1952 into the family of an aviation design engineer. He has been Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations since April 8, 2006.

Source: TASS