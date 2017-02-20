Lawmaker: Moscow expects meaningful cooperation with Trump in war on terror

Moscow expects meaningful cooperation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the fight against international terrorism, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Defense Committee, Hero of Russia Vladimir Shamanov said at a meeting with foreign military attaches accredited in Russia.

The meeting was dedicated to the Duma’s 2016 legislative activities aimed at ensuring the country’s security.

"International terrorism is like a system of communicating vessels, if you cut one head of the beast, two new heads grow, so neither a country nor a group of countries is capable of defeating it on its own," Shamanov said.

"As people say, the entire world needs to unite to tackle this issue." "This is why we look forward to meaningful cooperation with U.S. President (Donald) Trump and the new leaders of the main European countries, who are soon to be elected," he added.

The senior Russian lawmaker also said that during Barack Obama’s presidency, relations between Russia and the United States had reached a freezing point.

Source: TASS

